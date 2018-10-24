Patrick Wang’s Sprawling, Hilarious A Bread Factory Is One of the Year’s Great Films

The biggest surprise about Patrick Wang’s sweepingly ambitious, two-part, four-hour ensemble piece A Bread Factory is: The film, a sort of cinematic state-of-the-arts speech, is endlessly warm, playful and lovable, a sprawling and prankish hangout comedy with no clear precedent. Wang favors long, single-shot scenes capturing uninterrupted performance, his actors here often playing actors themselves or poets or tap dancers or singing real estate agents. Surveying the bustle around a small town’s performing arts center, savoring the quirks and ambitions of the artists who populate it, A Bread Factory at times suggests, in its nimble comic portraiture within a sprawling milieu, in its spirited blend of naturalism and sketch comedy, the work of Richard Linklater, Christopher Guest, Robert Altman and Edward Yang. And in its scenes of actors performing their characters’ own onstage performances, Wang proves himself among the best directors any community theater ever had.

The film is utterly singular, though, the kind of work that will become a point of comparison itself. Even its two halves proceed in different modes. Wang has crafted them to mostly stand alone, though you’ll get much more from each if you see them in sequence; he’s immediately following up A Bread Factory, his third feature, with his fourth, The Grief of Others, opening soon.