Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: Silents Under the Stars and Elvis on the Big Screen

Sunday, Aug. 19



Nicolas Winding Refn, Danish-born enfant terrible of cinema, has been getting lots of good press lately over the successful launch of his multimedia website, byNWR.com. One of the films featured on this "unadulterated expressway for the arts" is a little movie called Night Tide, starring a young Dennis Hopper as a love-sick sailor who falls for a sideshow "mermaid" who might actually be the real thing. Directed with an aesthete's touch by Curtis Harrington, this melancholy tribute to Edgar Allan Poe and Val Lewton features some striking, impressionistic views of a long-vanished Southern California beatnik culture, with its neglected boardwalks, faded amusement park rides and crumbling edifices. Refn bought and restored the original negative on his own dime, and the film is free to stream on his website. However, if you're the old-fashioned type, you might prefer to watch this sparkling new DCP on the big screen. The Egyptian Theatre is pairing it with Easy Rider as part of a four-night tribute to Hopper. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sun., Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

EXPAND Flesh and the Devil Paramount Pictures

The Silent Society, still one of L.A.'s best-kept secrets, is a nonprofit that screens classic silent films (usually on 16mm) at Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills. If you drive out to this National Park attraction, you'll be treated to a guided tour of the old Western town that served as a location for countless TV series and B Westerns. Settle in for a leisurely picnic dinner while you wait for the sun to set and the show to begin. The 2018 season of Silents Under the Stars concludes this month with Flesh and the Devil, the 1927 MGM romance featuring Greta Garbo and John Gilbert at their steamiest. The whole setup is family-friendly and extremely good-natured, but be sure to bring lawn chairs, blankets and flashlights for the most comfortable viewing experience. Paramount Ranch, 2903 Cornell Road, Agoura; Sun., Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.; $6 ($3 for kids under 12). hollywoodheritage.org.