Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: Restored Rarities and Old Yeller

Friday, Aug. 10

A compendium of propaganda that is itself a shrewd piece of agitprop, The Atomic Café galvanized audiences in 1982 simply by presenting the material — consisting of assorted Cold War educational pieces produced by the federal government — plainly in all its paranoid weirdness. Kino Lorber is returning this cult documentary to theaters in a 4K digital restoration by IndieCollect. Monica Film Center will get it first and play it for an entire week, although there are additional weekend engagements at two other locations. Laemmle's Monica Film Center, 1332 Second St., Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, Fri., Aug. 10 (also playing at the Playhouse 7 and Claremont 5 on Aug. 11 & 12); $13. (310) 478-3836, laemmle.com.

See the original Star Wars, with live orchestral accompaniment, at the Hollywood Bowl. 20th Century Fox

The Los Angeles Philharmonic under the direction of David Newman will give an extra jolt of Force energy to Star Wars: A New Hope. The Hollywood Bowl's Weekend Spectaculars series will feature George Lucas' 1977 space opera on a huge screen with live musical accompaniment for the first time in this city. Early birds will receive a free lightsaber with admission. "All Jedi are encouraged to show up in costume," as long as that uniform doesn't involve masks or anything resembling a gun. Ticket prices range from $17 (nosebleeds) to $199 (boxed seats). Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood Hills; Fri., Aug. 10, 8 p.m.; ticket prices vary. (323) 850-2000, hollywoodbowl.com.