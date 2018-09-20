Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: Napalm, Claude Lanzmann's Final Film

Sunday, Sept. 23



Sept. 23 is National Art House Theater Day, a custom dating back to 2016. This year, the American Cinematheque's Egyptian Theatre celebrates with a rarely screened print of Chung Kuo — China, Michelangelo Antonioni's 1972 documentary culled from the Italian director's visits to the country following the Cultural Revolution. The discursive 3½-hour travelogue was rejected under Mao's regime, and has scarcely been seen since. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sun., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

EXPAND Roger Daltrey in Lisztomania Warner Bros.

At the Aero, the American Cinematheque salutes National Art House Theater Day with a screening of Lisztomania, Ken Russell's blithely vulgar fantasia on the life of Franz Liszt — depicted by Roger Daltrey as a rock star avant la lettre. (Sample dialogue: "Piss off, Brahms!") Kooky and crass, it may not be everyone's idea of art house cinema at its noblest, but it captures something of the celebratory spirit in which the unofficial holiday was conceived. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; Sun., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.