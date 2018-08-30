Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: John Williams and Selena Under the Stars

Friday, Aug. 31



Harold Lloyd, indispensable member of the triumvirate of comics (along with Chaplin and Keaton) dominating silent movie screens, had the biggest success of his career with The Freshman. Lloyd's screen persona — "a mixture of a jock and a nerd," as historian Mark Cousins phrases it — found the perfect vehicle in this story of an awkward Ivy Leaguer trying to join the football team. It's playing at the Old Town Music Hall, which means the show will begin with a Mighty Wurlitzer pipe organ demo, an audience sing-along and a comedy short. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo; Fri., Aug. 31, 8:15 p.m.; $10. (310) 322-2592, oldtownmusichall.org.

It seems too good to be true, but John Williams (86 years old) is still conducting the annual shindig known as John Williams: Maestro of the Movies. This year marks the 40th anniversary of his Hollywood Bowl debut, and the master composer likely will include a dozen or so of his instantly recognizable themes, along with some more obscure selections. David Newman leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic for the first half of each of the three performances beginning Friday evening. If you've never heard "The Raiders March" with a live orchestra, here is your chance. Everyone who buys a ticket gets a free bag of popcorn. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood Hills; Fri., Aug. 31, 8 p.m.; $14-$195. (323) 466-3456, hollywoodbowl.com.