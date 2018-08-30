Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: John Williams and Selena Under the Stars

Friday, Aug. 31
Harold Lloyd, indispensable member of the triumvirate of comics (along with Chaplin and Keaton) dominating silent movie screens, had the biggest success of his career with The Freshman. Lloyd's screen persona — "a mixture of a jock and a nerd," as historian Mark Cousins phrases it — found the perfect vehicle in this story of an awkward Ivy Leaguer trying to join the football team. It's playing at the Old Town Music Hall, which means the show will begin with a Mighty Wurlitzer pipe organ demo, an audience sing-along and a comedy short. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo; Fri., Aug. 31, 8:15 p.m.; $10. (310) 322-2592, oldtownmusichall.org.
It seems too good to be true, but John Williams (86 years old) is still conducting the annual shindig known as John Williams: Maestro of the Movies. This year marks the 40th anniversary of his Hollywood Bowl debut, and the master composer likely will include a dozen or so of his instantly recognizable themes, along with some more obscure selections. David Newman leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic for the first half of each of the three performances beginning Friday evening. If you've never heard "The Raiders March" with a live orchestra, here is your chance. Everyone who buys a ticket gets a free bag of popcorn. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood Hills; Fri., Aug. 31, 8 p.m.; $14-$195. (323) 466-3456, hollywoodbowl.com.
Cruising, William Friedkin's ambiguously gay cult classic, will screen at midnight as part of the Nuart's Cine Insomnia series. Al Pacino's intense performance, as a New York undercover cop trying to catch a serial killer preying on gay men, was controversial on first release, panned by many critics and protested by gay rights activists. The film has its apologists, however, and has enjoyed a resurgence of interest ever since Warner Bros. rereleased it in 2007. Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.; Fri., Aug. 31, 11:59 p.m.; $12. (310) 473-8530, landmarktheatres.com.
Saturday, Sept. 1
Eat/See/Hear will host an outdoor screening of Selena, Gregory Nava's passionate biopic of Mexican Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez. The grassy lawn of the Autry in Griffith Park is the venue, which means pillows and blankets are strongly encouraged. The evening is dog-friendly, too, with a biscuit available for every canine while supplies last. Food trucks will line the street beginning at 5 p.m.. The Autry Museum, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park; Sat., Sept. 1, 8 p.m.; free with museum admission. (323) 667-2000, theautry.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
After a period of dormancy, the Cinematheque at CSUN is reborn with She Makes Media, a series that "celebrates the contributions of women to film, television and other media." Kicking off the season is a screening of Antonia's Line, the 1995 Oscar winner directed by Marleen Gorris, about a Dutch woman's attempt to build a matriarchal community in the aftermath of WWII. The film was recently restored by Film Movement. The screening is free and open to the public. CSUN, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge; Wed., Sept. 5, 7 p.m.; free. (818) 677-1200, csun.edu. —Nathaniel Bell
