Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: French Film Noir and Historic Treasures

Friday, Sept. 7



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has curated an evening called Film Treasures From the Library of Congress, to be held at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Hollywood. Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress, will be the honored guest at a program celebrating the entire history of cinema (all 124 years or so of it) with selections from the library's vast archive. Lois Weber's newly restored 1911 drama On the Brink will be featured, as well as fragments from two "lost" Technicolor musicals and Edison Studios' 1910 adaptation of Frankenstein, among others. Even if the show sells out, there will be a stand-by line for hopeful cinephiles. Linwood Dunn Theater, 1313 Vine St., Hollywood; Fri., Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m.; $5. (310) 247-3600, oscars.org.

The Hills Have Eyes Arrow Films

Wes Craven's uniquely terrifying 1977 horror-thriller The Hills Have Eyes plays at midnight as part of the Nuart's Cine Insomnia series. This crude, rude, cult favorite pits a middle-class Ohio family against a clan of cannibals living in the deserts of the Southwest. The ensuing terror is enough to make you check your gas tank twice before setting out on a road trip. Shriekfest co-presents this presentation of a recent 4K restoration. Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.; Fri., Sept. 7, 11:59 p.m.; $12. (310) 473-8530, landmarktheatres.com.