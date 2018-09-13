Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: Detour Restored, and Foreign Classics

Friday, Sept. 14



If Michelangelo Antonioni set the world of cinema aflame by foregrounding the psychology of the soulless bourgeois, then L'Avventura was the lit match. The alienation of the contemporary world is reflected through the relaxed editing rhythms that emphasized "temps morts" (or the "dead time" between action) in an inversion of Hitchcock's famous maxim, "Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." Audiences will have a chance to see Antonioni's masterwork in 35mm at the Egyptian Theatre tonight, the first in a series dedicated to this modernist master. The program, co-presented by Luce Cinecittà, will include the short subject Return to Lisca Bianca Island, courtesy of Rai Teche. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Fri., Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

EXPAND Closely Watched Trains Janus Films

UCLA launches a Jirí Menzel retrospective that will continue through the end of the month. One of the leading lights of the Czech New Wave, Menzel burst onto the international scene with Closely Watched Trains, a gently absurdist tale of a teenage station guard during WWII. Menzel won the Best Foreign-Language Film Oscar in 1966 for his work here — not bad for a debut feature. The evening will close with Larks on a String, a political comedy whose anti-communist stance delayed its release until 1990. UCLA's Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Fri., Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m.; $10. (310) 206-8013, cinema.ucla.edu.