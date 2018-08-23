Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: Charlie Chaplin, With Live Music

Friday, Aug. 24



Andrei Rublev, Andrei Tarkovsky's sublime biopic of the famous icon and fresco painter, has been newly restored by Janus Films. The Aero Theatre will premiere this digital presentation on Thursday — a few weeks ahead of its arrival on Blu-ray. Perhaps the greatest movie ever made about the role of the artist in religious life, it was cut significantly by the Soviet government in 1966 and denied a wide release for years, only to be reclaimed as a key work by one of Eastern Europe's most important filmmakers. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; Fri., Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

Saturday, Aug. 25

The Egyptian Theatre screens Two for the Road — one of the truest portraits of a marriage that Hollywood produced during the sexual revolution — as part of its Fashion & Film series. Kimberly Truhler, founder of GlamAmor, will introduce the movie with a 90-minute illustrated presentation focusing on style icons of the 1960s, including Audrey Hepburn, who stars here with Albert Finney. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sat., Aug. 25, 2 p.m.; $15. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

The Retroformat series — a semi-regular event dedicated to screening silent films on 8mm or 16mm with live musical accompaniment — presents A Night at the Show With Charlie Chaplin. The program, sponsored by the George Lucas Family Foundation, will feature several of the legendary silent clown's best early works, including A Night at the Show, His Regeneration, Police and One A.M. The last is a mimetic masterpiece in which Chaplin plays a drunk trying to access his bed. The indispensable Cliff Retallick will be at the keyboard for your listening pleasure. Spielberg Theatre at the Egyptian, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sat., Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, lafilmforum.org.

Sunday, Aug. 26

Shane, one of the most iconic of classical American Westerns, will screen at Laemmle's Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre for its 65th anniversary. A Christian allegory wrapped in buckskin, the film features a handful of unforgettable characters and set pieces, including the salvific gunslinger's (Alan Ladd) showdown with the devil incarnate (Jack Palance). A Q&A will follow with the producer-star's son, David Ladd, himself an accomplished actor and producer. Laemmle Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills; Sun., Aug. 26, 3 p.m.; $15. (310) 478-3836, laemmle.com.

EXPAND Belladonna of Sadness Arbelos Films

Thursday, Aug. 30

Phantasmagoric, erotic and frankly indescribable, Belladonna of Sadness has been swiftly gaining a sizable cult reputation ever since Cinelicious Pics restored it in 2016. Eiichi Yamamoto directed this Japanese anime from 1973. The plot concerns a young medieval woman's journey from rape victim to sorceress, but that doesn't scratch the surface of this bold, disturbing vision. Masahiko Satoh provided the psych-rock soundtrack, which perfectly complements the hallucinatory watercolor stylistics. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; Thu., Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.