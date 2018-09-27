Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: Beyond Fest Salutes Cronenberg

Saturday, Sept. 29
Beyond Fest kicks into high gear with a screening of David Cronenberg's Dead Ringers. Significantly less yucky than the Canadian horrormeister's immediately previous efforts, this gynecological thriller involves twin brothers (both played by Jeremy Irons) embroiled in a passionate relationship with the same woman (Genevieve Bujold). A special ticket price of $25 gains you access to the 35mm screening, which will include a Q&A discussion with Cronenberg and composer Howard Shore, moderated by Mick Garris. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sat., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.; $25. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.
Echo Park Film Center presents Muros (In)Visibles/(In)Visible Walls, "an itinerant film series that has traveled through, across and over walls, borders and borderlands from Peru to Los Angeles." This specially curated program includes short subjects of both the narrative and documentary kind, made by those living in the Americas under tight border security. The evening affords viewers an opportunity to experience what life might look like on the other side of the wall. Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado St., Echo Park; Sat., Sept. 29, 8 p.m.; $5. (213) 484-8846, echoparkfilmcenter.org.
Sunday, Sept. 30
Hitchcock's final two films close out the American Cinematheque's modest tribute to the Master of Suspense. Frenzy represents the English-born auteur's long-awaited return to his native land, and tells the sordid story of a London sex murderer and the barkeep wrongfully accused of his crimes. Family Plot, Hitch's final film, is a lightly loony caper involving purloined jewels whose most iconic image is Karen Black clad in overcoat, shades and slouch hat (a getup borrowed by Brian De Palma on more than one occasion). Both screenings are in good, grainy 35mm. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; Sun., Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 2
Alien: Resurrection begins a monthlong, once-weekly series of frightening flicks curated by LACMA's Tuesday Matinees team especially for the Halloween season. Saddled with a jokey script by Joss Whedon and a slimy, steamy, smoky atmosphere stirred up by French director Jean-Pierre Jeunet, this spaced -out horror hybrid concluded the Alien cycle until Alien v. Predator resuscitated it seven years later. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Tue., Oct. 2, 1 p.m.; $4. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Wednesday, Oct. 3
CSUN continues its semester-long She Makes Media series dedicated to the contributions of women in media with La Pointe Courte, Agnès Varda's directorial debut, which centers on the marriage of a young fisherman and his dissatisfied Parisian wife. Varda, one of the founding members of the French New Wave, shoots with a compassionate yet artfully detached style that inaugurated one of modern cinema's most celebrated careers. CSUN, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge; Wed., Oct. 3, 7 p.m.; free. (818) 677-1200, csun.edu. —Nathaniel Bell
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!