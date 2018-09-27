Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: Beyond Fest Salutes Cronenberg

Saturday, Sept. 29



Beyond Fest kicks into high gear with a screening of David Cronenberg's Dead Ringers. Significantly less yucky than the Canadian horrormeister's immediately previous efforts, this gynecological thriller involves twin brothers (both played by Jeremy Irons) embroiled in a passionate relationship with the same woman (Genevieve Bujold). A special ticket price of $25 gains you access to the 35mm screening, which will include a Q&A discussion with Cronenberg and composer Howard Shore, moderated by Mick Garris. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sat., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.; $25. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

Echo Park Film Center presents Muros (In)Visibles/(In)Visible Walls, "an itinerant film series that has traveled through, across and over walls, borders and borderlands from Peru to Los Angeles." This specially curated program includes short subjects of both the narrative and documentary kind, made by those living in the Americas under tight border security. The evening affords viewers an opportunity to experience what life might look like on the other side of the wall. Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado St., Echo Park; Sat., Sept. 29, 8 p.m.; $5. (213) 484-8846, echoparkfilmcenter.org.