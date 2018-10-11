Your Weekly Movie To-Do List: A "New" Film From Orson Welles

Friday, Oct. 12



John C. Reilly will make a special appearance at LACMA following a screening of his newest film, The Sisters Brothers. A gritty Western-comedy (by the look of it, somewhere in the neighborhood of Barbarosa and the Coen brothers) directed by the supremely gifted Jacques Audiard, the film also stars Joaquin Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed. The screening is free; RSVP is required. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Fri., Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m.; free. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Cinespia winds down after a boisterous summer season with Young Frankenstein, Mel Brooks' thigh-slapping spoof that borrows inventively from the classic Universal monster cycle, right down to its mad-scientist sets. It may be the best horror comedy ever made; getting to see it among the headstones of Hollywood Forever Cemetery adds a metatextual layer that can only be experienced in Tinseltown. Cinespia, Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood; Sat., Oct. 13, 7 p.m.; $16 (plus $20 for on-site parking). cinespia.org.

They'll Love Me When I'm Dead Netflix

Monday, Oct. 15

The American Cinematheque is showering Orson Welles with lavish appreciation this month, culminating in two never-before-seen projects. The first is a feature-length documentary, They'll Love Me When I'm Dead, chronicling Welles' ill-fated, unfinished magnum opus, The Other Side of the Wind. Morgan Neville dives into the thick of this true story, which presents itself as a mythic struggle between a visionary artist and a hostile universe. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; Mon., Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.; free with RSVP. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

EXPAND The Other Side of the Wind Netflix

Tuesday, Oct. 16

The Other Side of the Wind was unfinished when Orson Welles gave up the ghost in 1985, and for years the film cans lay dormant in a Paris vault, their contents virtually unseen. Three decades later, after a heroic effort to restore the footage and complete a final cut, the film will now be unleashed upon the public. The American Cinematheque is offering a free first look two weeks ahead of its scheduled premiere on Netflix. This buzzed-about historic restoration already played at the Venice and Telluride film festivals, but this showing represents its West Coast premiere. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; Tue., Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.; free with RSVP. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Wednesday nights at CSUN celebrate women in media, and this week will honor several women who carved a niche for themselves in the field of animation. Shawna Mills (DreamWorks, Lucasfilm, Cartoon Network), Sidney Clifton (Black Panther, Hellboy) and Ashlyn Anstree (DreamWorks, Nickelodeon, JibJab) are the special guests in an evening co-sponsored by Women in Animation. The event is free; daily parking permits on campus run $8. CSUN, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge; Wed., Oct. 17, 7 p.m.; free. (818) 677-1200, csun.edu. —Nathaniel Bell