Your First Look at Cinespia's Summer Movie Lineup at Hollywood Forever

Cinespia screenings happen year-round in L.A., and no time of year provides a more perfect backdrop than the summer months. L.A. Weekly has your exclusive first look at this year's lineup for June, and it's a mixed bag of comedy, thrillers and adventure, sure to offer some fun settings and props for the event's popular photo booth, not to mention opening music sets by L.A.'s best DJs. It's the little extras and historic surroundings that set this gathering apart from other outdoor screening series (Cinespia was the first, and it's the longest running, by the way), but the films are always the main event. So without further ado, here, according to organizers John Wyatt and Alia Penner, is how Cinespia is kicking off another cinematic summer in Los Angeles.
Saturday, June 1: The Goonies (1985) In search of treasure, Sean Astin and Josh Brolin star as brothers who discover an underground world, mazes and booby traps as they go on an epic adventure to save their town.
Saturday, June 8: The Birdcage (1996) Screening for a Pride month, the hilarious comedy starring Robin Williams, Nathan Lane, Hank Azaria, Dianne Wiest and Christine Baranski takes place at drag nightclub offering hi-jinx and a heart-warming message about family.
Saturday, June 15: Princess Mononoke (1997) The Japanese anime fantasy about a young man attempting to broker peace between a princess and the humans.
Saturday, June 22: Jaws (1975). Steven Spielberg's classic should be as dread-packed as ever in the cemetery ... at least it's the beach!
Saturday, June 29: Reality Bites (1994). Gen-X angst meets modern love, with a cool soundtrack, starring Winona Ryder, Janeane Garofalo, Ben Stiller and Ethan Hawke.
Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Tickets ($18) and on-site parking passes at the cemetery are available at cinespia.org.
