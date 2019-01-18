Written With The Body: The Physical Poetry Alphabet

The Abecedary as an art form is a hybrid between visual and written languages, one whose many creative possibilities and natural affinities has yielded centuries of innovative variations. From the illuminated texts of the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, to Erté’s art deco alphabet series, to the books of Edward Gorey, and modern projects by painters like Andy Warhol, John Baldessari, Laura Owens and Jasper Johns, it’s easy to see what piques their visual curiosity.

Into this rich vein come Françoise and Douglas Kirkland with their elegant, luxurious new publication, the Physical Poetry Alphabet. The large-plate book offers liberal helpings of fairy dust, haute romance, and masterful poses from classical and modern dance, amplified with lush styling and elaborate image structuring — all laid on the foundation of Douglas Kirkland’s famous photographic portraiture lens.

Douglas and Françoise Kirkland's Physical Poetry Alphabet Courtesy of the artists