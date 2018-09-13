Words Take Center Stage in Bicoastal Group Exhibition "Visual Language"

When Rene Magritte noted the difference between a pipe and the image of a pipe in his 1929 painting The Treachery of Images, he was making a provocative conceptual statement. Thirty years later, when a new generation of artists decided abstract expressionism had run its course, people like Jasper Johns, Ed Ruscha and John Baldessari began to incorporate benign or enigmatic phrases, reopening the alphabet to artists in their wake — practitioners like Jenny Holzer, Shepard Fairey, Wayne White and the Guerrilla Girls, all of whom are part of the bicoastal group show “Visual Language,” presented simultaneously by Subliminal Projects in Los Angeles and Faction Art Projects in New York through Oct. 6.

EXPAND Jenny Holzer, Inflammatory Wall (detail) (1979–82), left; Guerrilla Girls, Wealth Power (2016) Courtesy of the artists and Subliminal Projects

Words in art can be used to clarify or obscure, and sometimes are employed as abstract forms. But in the modern era, protest has been an emphasis. At Faction, D*Face’s "Peace Is a Dirty Word" spells "peace" in flowing metallic script written in the bending barrel of a gun. At Subliminal, Ed Ruscha’s flat bite etching contains the words “Zoot Suit,” and Shepard Fairey’s "This Is a Poster" features dense text over his signature “obey” visage of Andre the Giant.

Shepard Fairey, My Florist Is a Dick Courtesy of the artist and Subliminal Projects

Jenny Holzer speaks directly to the viewer with printed dispatches to an establishment that marginalizes women and people of color. “All you rich fuckers see the beginning of the end and take what you can while you can,” it reads, in part, ending with, “Know that your future is with us so don’t give us more reasons to hate you.” It’s part of her "Inflammatory Essays" series, printed posters inspired by figures like Mao Zedong and Emma Goldman, which began appearing on walls and buildings in Manhattan in the early 1980s. A selection of these are in the show, along with some of her "Living Series," based on informative plaques bearing aphorisms about the modern age.