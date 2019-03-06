Willam Belli Proves High School Is a Drag in Mean Gays

Musical parodies of pop culture movie faves have been so done. But that doesn't mean they still can't slay, especially when they gather four of the drag world's most talented and treacherous queens in the lead roles. Mean Gays, a musical parody of Tina Fey's hit Mean Girls (which starred Lindsay Lohan, Fey and Rachel McAdams), features some true superstars queen in the lead roles, too.

Kim Chi (RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 8) plays Kimmy Chi, a previously home-schooled transfer student from South Korea who moves to an American high school ruled by uber-popular drag-girl gang the Plastics. Led by the brutal and beautiful queen bitch, Willam George (Willam Belli of RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 4), and her loyal followers Peaches “Swallows” Wieners (legendary SF-based performer Peaches Christ, known for her Midnight Mass movie events) and stoner bimbo Laganja Smith (RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 6's Laganja Estranja), the Plastics set out to make Kimmy's life hell, even while seemingly embracing her into their caustic clique and "fetch" lifestyle.

Having covered Willam (who just uses the one name these days) in several similarly campy L.A. theatrical extravaganzas, I just happened to have the star in my burn book, I mean phone book. Here are some questions and answers from the star about her latest role and her success on YouTube, stage and screen (including her memorable role as a drag queen who gets her "boobs" signed by Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born).