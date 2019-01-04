Whose Am I? Parker Day's Possession Opens at Superchief

Possession. It's ownership, stewardship, control. It's nine-tenths of the law. When it's demonic, it means you're not in charge of your own soul. But what if you're the demon? What if you're actually possessed by an angel? When you're self-possessed, it comes across as confidence.

EXPAND Parker Day, Hide Courtesy Superchief Gallery L.A.

