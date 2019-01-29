Which Manga Are You? Find Out at Japan House

"This Is Manga — The Art of Naoki Urasawa" is a major retrospective exhibition surveying the career of manga superstar Naoki Urasawa. With some 400 original drawings and storyboards of selected stories from seven of his most popular works, the exhibition also features a series of public workshops on manga-inspired character design and story development. And while the show is on view through March 28 at Japan House in Hollywood, Urasawa is delivering new Yawara! stories every other week, in a nod to the serial structure of manga universes.

Naoki Urasawa, Yawara! Courtesy Japan House

Selling more than 127 million copies in Japan alone, Urasawa’s work has been published in more than 20 countries, charming and obsessing global audiences not only for his irresistibly unique drawing style but also for the rather metaphysical tone of his stories. He is known for infusing his narratives and imagery with cultural context, social issues and personal history set against geopolitical epics.