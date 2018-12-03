Wherever You Go in SoCal, There's a Nutcracker for You

Those sounds you hear aren’t just the the stampede of Christmas shoppers or tummy rumblings from leftover turkey and trimmings — they are the thrum of oncoming hordes of Nutcracker princes, Sugar Plum fairies, waltzing flowers and dancing mice descending upon local stages from now until Christmas. While jaded critics may groan at the prospect of yet another production of The Nutcracker, balletomanes welcome the chance to compare various professional versions (this year including Los Angeles Ballet and American Ballet Theatre) and to survey local companies’ upcoming crop of preprofessionals or the charm of a ballet school’s budding dancers. With productions from Santa Clarita to San Pedro, Santa Barbara to San Diego, Huntington Beach to the Inland Empire, it’s possible to see The Nutcracker without leaving the neighborhood. Even folks who think they don’t like ballet find it hard not to be beguiled by the exquisite, familiar Tchaikovsky score and nostalgic Christmas celebration that is the setting for a magical journey.

The following roundup starts with some of the notable professional endeavors and then a regional sorting. Apologies for any omissions. Let us know and we’ll make sure next year’s roundup is even more extensive.