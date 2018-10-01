What Is Real: New Book Explores Life and Crime in Prison and Beyond

In 2004, "Darnell" Riley Perez broke into the home of Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis, "roughed him up" and then filmed a compromising video with the intent to extort him — all at the direction of his bosses, who had ties to the mob. It's a wild story and Perez's memoir, What Is Real: The Life and Crimes of Darnell Riley, chronicles how the native Angeleno came to commit the high-profile crime and what his life in the prison system was like after he was convicted.

Last week, the Dime on Fairfax became the backdrop for Perez's unique reading event. The bar was transformed into a dark-themed salon with an intimate group of Hollywood writers, actors and producers lending their support and reading different chapters from the book. It was an illuminating event that went beyond the tabloid interest of his story and amplified the humanity in it, delving into the existential questions one grapples with while in prison.

Francis’ rumored former girlfriend Paris Hilton was the person who learned of Perez's identity and his crimes while she was partying in Las Vegas with mutual friends, Perez says. She went on to report what she knew to the authorities, which led to his arrest in 2005 and the possibility of two life sentences. He served just under 10 years in state prisons, including the notoriously violent Corcoran State Prison, which housed Charles Manson and is known for gang activity with ties both inside and outside of jail.