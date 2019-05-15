We Rise Los Angeles and the Art of Mental Health

Part massive interdisciplinary art exhibition, part civic and policy-minded symposium, part public health festival, part community meet-up spot, WE RISE LA is all of these things and more. A ten-day pop-up exposition in a gorgeous brick and glass Arts District development, the 2019 edition of this cross-platform mental well-being happening promises a variety of experiences from the esoteric to the educational, inspirational, and pragmatic.

Hundreds of visual artists, selected and invited by four curators, represent national and local voices whose work in some cases directly addresses the topicality of the occasion, and in others simply sparks salient contemplation. The artists came to the show through the dedicated team’s outreach from personal contacts, independent and established galleries, and open calls via like-minded organizations, schools, and community programs.

Through what seems like miles of wide, warm corridors and cavernous, sun-filled rooms (the team built every one of the display walls on the site, which as a side note is an impressive, Herculean effort), the work is installed along a loose but compelling narrative arc. It moves forward from identifying the problems, the causes, the dark experiences, the unease, and the perhaps secret traumas that everyone carries within them to some degree. There is some incredibly moving work in this section, from the abstract to the autobiographical.