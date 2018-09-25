Wasteland Weekend Rages in the Face of Armageddon

Who said there’s nothing appealing about a post-apocalyptic wasteland? While some Bible thumpers get off on warning their fellow citizens that the end is nigh, there is a subcultural counterpoint that annually plans for, creates and immerses itself in a highly stylized end-of-the-world adventure — all based on the iconography of the Mad Max film series. Meet the participants of Wasteland Weekend, a group of creative individuals who dress in fetishistic warrior gear, trick out their vehicles into war machines, and spend five days partying down with live music and performers, costume contests, car cruises (no racing or demolition), games, crafting workshops and, of course, a Thunderdome.

While the Death Guild Thunderdome — a competitive arena wherein combatants suspended by elastic straps swing about, grappling with and bashing one another using padded sticks — began as a Burning Man tradition, it became part of Wasteland Weekend in 2015. Beyond that, L.A.-based co-founder/event director Jared Butler stresses the distinction between the festivals. “Yes, people build camps like they do at Burning Man, where there's a lot of artistic expression that goes into it, and we certainly have a lot of members — including staff members — who do both events, but ... there's quite a bit more to it in terms of a comparison. We only have one theme, and it's an immersive themed event rather than just having a festival where people can do some artistic expression. ... The idea is not so much to feel like you're at a desert music and arts festival but to feel like you're inside of the Hollywood version of the apocalypse.”

This is not to say that Wasteland Weekend is a role-playing event. “Role play implies that everybody is playing a game to certain rules and everyone is playing a character, and we don't really do that," Butler says. "There are people who choose to do types of role playing while they're out there, but you can certainly just go out there, bring a tent with some friends, and enjoy the atmosphere … [as if it were] a post-apocalyptic Renaissance fair.”