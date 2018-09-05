Viva la Muerte: Lizz Lopez at Lethal Amounts Gallery

During the day, Lizz Lopez might be found in the operating room working with surgeons as an anesthesiologist at a major L.A.-area hospital. During the night, she is still surrounded by anatomy and body parts, but in her art studio as a professional artist and painter. “I have degrees in both fine art and anesthesia,” Lopez says. “I work three days a week at the hospital, and four days a week I make art.”

Lopez’s special talents are in dark yet beautiful paintings and intricate drawings of skulls and other body parts; a common theme is human anatomy. Lopez mostly uses graphite in these custom-crafted, exquisitely detailed paintings that stir up morose and tragic emotions of melancholy and an obsession with death in her macabre, biologically based conceptual art.

EXPAND Lizz Lopez at the opening of "Muerte" at Lethal Amounts Alex Distefano

Lopez uses her expertise in the medical field and anatomy in her art, a feature that sets her apart from other artists. “I’ve spent a good amount of my life obsessed with anatomy and biology,” she says. “I spend a lot of time in operating rooms, and when I am exposed to anatomy it definitely influences my art. I am lucky to be able to work with some great surgeons in a hospital setting.”