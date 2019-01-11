The Mobile Museum Fair Arrives at the Library This Sunday

Because the big gorgeous library downtown doesn't already have enough books and art of its own, perhaps, the Library Foundation welcomes the Mobile Museum Fair to temporarily add to the stockpile of beauty and knowledge.
This event is part of the library's current exhibition "21 Collections: Every Object Has a Story," which takes an innovative look at the poetic inventories of area institutional holdings, with a focus on the artist-run and/or topically eccentric. Among the compendium of collections collected, find miniature masterpiece dioramas depicting scenes and figures from African-American history, from Madame C.J. Walker to Kendrick Lamar; a nostalgic and low-key creepy assembly of fancy doll hats; an eccentric collection of birds' nests constructed with unconventional materials; and an archive of important smells from the Institute for Art & Olfaction.
At this Sunday's one-day-only related Mobile Museum event, check out the specialties of some 20 such indie organizations, from the American Museum of Straw Art to the California Sneaker Museum, both of which apparently exist. Also participating are more familiar movable culture feasts such as Self-Help Graphics, Libros Schmibros and the Feminist Library on Wheels.
The event is free and open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m., with a special preview hour for foundation members starting at noon. Central Library, 630 W. Fifth St., downtown. https://lfla.org/event/the-mobile-museum-fair
