 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
4
Doll hatsEXPAND
Doll hats
Shana Nys Dambrot

The Mobile Museum Fair Arrives at the Library This Sunday

Shana Nys Dambrot | January 11, 2019 | 1:00pm
AA

Because the big gorgeous library downtown doesn't already have enough books and art of its own, perhaps, the Library Foundation welcomes the Mobile Museum Fair to temporarily add to the stockpile of beauty and knowledge.

This event is part of the library's current exhibition "21 Collections: Every Object Has a Story," which takes an innovative look at the poetic inventories of area institutional holdings, with a focus on the artist-run and/or topically eccentric. Among the compendium of collections collected, find miniature masterpiece dioramas depicting scenes and figures from African-American history, from Madame C.J. Walker to Kendrick Lamar; a nostalgic and low-key creepy assembly of fancy doll hats; an eccentric collection of birds' nests constructed with unconventional materials; and an archive of important smells from the Institute for Art & Olfaction.

Continue Reading
Institute for Art & OlfactionEXPAND
Institute for Art & Olfaction
Shana Nys Dambrot

At this Sunday's one-day-only related Mobile Museum event, check out the specialties of some 20 such indie organizations, from the American Museum of Straw Art to the California Sneaker Museum, both of which apparently exist. Also participating are more familiar movable culture feasts such as Self-Help Graphics, Libros Schmibros and the Feminist Library on Wheels.

The Mobile Museum Fair Arrives at the Library This SundayEXPAND
Library Foundation of Los Angeles

The event is free and open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m., with a special preview hour for foundation members starting at noon. Central Library, 630 W. Fifth St., downtown. https://lfla.org/event/the-mobile-museum-fair

Museum of African American MiniaturesEXPAND
Museum of African American Miniatures
Shana Nys Dambrot

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: