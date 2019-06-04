TV Pick: Artbound Season 10 Is a Worthy Cultural Binge Watch

For nine remarkable seasons, KCET’s flagship program, Artbound, has offered Southern California viewers in-depth portraits and micro-documentaries profiling artists, creatives, can cultural activists across the broader region from the border to Santa Barbara, coastal communities to the Inland Empire, Palm Springs to the high desert.

Over the years, the extended family of producers, directors, and journalists (including yours truly, from Seasons 1-9) were responsible for hundreds of videos and written stories covering a kaleidoscopic range of content from the worlds of fine art, fashion design, street art, ethnographic traditions, industrial design, architecture, books, music, guerrilla gardening, performance art, indie film, rogue radio, cuisine, and political art. As the seasons progressed, its format evolved toward the more thematic and long-form, and the new season — their 10th — is now underway with the most ambitious of achievements in that arena.

Their format is such that once episodes premiere on air on Wednesday nights, thereafter they live online in perpetual free streaming at the show’s KCET site, as well as the national PBS site, and basically every streaming platform you can think of — as do all nine previous seasons by the way. So far in S10, two episodes have been released, a third drops this week, and two more are coming up the following Wednesdays. It’s a short season at 5 shows, but each is an hour long and contains in-depth footage, researched source materials, interviews and more. I wasn’t involved in the production of this season, so I got the chance to just watch as a regular viewer, which has been a moving and educational experience.