TV Party: What to Watch/Stream/Binge Right Now

Remember when you first got cable and you marveled at all those channels, and wondered how you'd ever be able to watch so much stuff? Today there are literally thousands more options thanks to streaming services, on-demand and the web. It's a wonder any of us ever get out of the house! "TV Party" (yes, we're referencing the Black Flag track, and if you don't know it, go to YouTube right now, kids!) will provide you with a fun and quick guide to the best (or at least most buzzed about) programming to watch each week.

Black History Month starts today and PBS has an inspiring array of programming planned, much of it available for streaming. From

to

which features Condeleezza Rice and David M. Kennedy asking what it means to be American) to

(about the ground-breaking writer and poet), there's plenty to enjoy and learn, much of it ready to be live-streamed now. Also look forward to

a new PBS Digital Studios series hosted by Evelyn Ngugi, aka “Evelyn from the Internets,” and Azie Dungey, Emmy-nominated writer and creator of “Ask a Slave”), which portrays and explores black American culture and its impact. More info

.



Drop the Mic on TBS

We thought this show was gonna tank when it first started because it felt too much like a regurgitated mashup of Nick Cannon's Wild N' Out and James Corden's talk show skit (it was based on the latter). But Drop the Mic has been consistently killing it both guest-wise and rhyme-wise. The contestants don't always have the best flow, but they've got brutal ammo to spew against each other — burns that obviously require research and extensive pop culture savvy. Bravo to whoever is writing this predatory beat-driven poetry and to whoever thought of having the Muppets rap it out this week. Drop the Mic airs on TNT and TBS with new episodes every Wednesday. Check your local listings and see more at tbs.com/shows/drop-the-mic.

Reasons not to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday: Colin Kaepernick, Maroon 5 playing the half-time show (meh), sports are boring and barbaric, hating Tom Brady (who may or may not be a "known cheater" — which by the way, has nothing to do with his fidelity to Giselle Bundchen but rather 2015's "Deflate-gate.")

Reasons to watch: The L.A. Rams! The commercials (see above)! It's an excuse to pig out! (We recommend Moo's Craft Barbecue and Mission Chinese Food & Animal, which are offering Super Bowl specials, but order today before 5 p.m.)

The Super Bowl airs on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 3, at 3:30 p.m. More info at cbssports.com.