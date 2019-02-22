TV Party: Watch Revealing Documentaries and The Oscars This Weekend

It’s been a pretty triggering week for a lot of us and this weekend you have two options: escape and watch Disney movies all weekend on Amazon (we do have to prep for the new Toy Story and Frozen sequels, after all) or face the sick realities of modern society and delve into some timely documentaries that explore our sad, mad, predatory world.

Of course, Surviving R. Kelly is probably the most relevant if you are looking to do the latter. Kelly was (finally) charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual assault today, including abuse of underage girls and many reports attribute this disturbing documentary (featuring many of his victims’ first hand accounts) as the catalyst for the charges. The docu-series which can be viewed via Lifetime On Demand now, is riveting and shocking, not only for its graphic accounts of the R&B singer’s brutal attacks and brainwashing, but also for the way it shows how he got away with it for so long thanks to enablers and a complicit public that allows rich, famous and powerful men to circumvent the law, maybe especially when the victims are women of color. There are many more #Metoo stories to be told in the music industry and reckoning day is coming (we’re looking at you Ryan Adams) but this one helped kickstart it, so it’s a must see.

Lorena Amazon