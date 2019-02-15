TV Party: Watch Masked Singers, Awkward Tweens, Shady Lawyers and Air Jordans This Week

First off, we have to say we mostly loved the Grammys on CBS last week. Despite the hateration on our Facebook feed, it was a woman-driven delight. Our biggest complaint, as always, had to do with the "In Memoriam" portion, which ignored both The Buzzcocks' Pete Shelley and Pantera's Vinnie Paul (we knew The Germs' Lorna Doom wouldn't get a mention, but the other two were truly surprising considering their cultural impact and actual Grammy wins).

Mainstream music shows will probably always suck, even — or especially — when they try to be edgy (remember Mark Burnett's Rockstar?); they just miss the mark. So we dipped slowly into Fox's The Masked Singer. But after episode one, we just dove in and binged, not unlike when you guiltily sip a way-too-sweet cocktail, and then keep going for more. Your palate gets used to it. Whoever came up with the idea for this over-the-top singing show either had too many or smoked some very strong weed, which means you probably should do one or the other if you want to have fun with it. The singing here is just OK and obviously extremely auto-tuned, so the reason to tune in is the incredible costumes (seriously, they should win Emmys) and, of course, the mystery of it all.