TV Party: Reality Belts on New Seasons of The Voice, American Idol, The World's Best

After Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper showed the world how it’s done with their intimate Oscars duet, a lot of us are craving more epic live vocal performance on TV. (And by the way, Gaga pooped on all those “they’re really in love” rumors on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, so let’s all move on, okaaay?) Anyway, reality talent TV season is in full swing and even if you love to hate these shows, they can be fun to watch. Just put them on as what we like to call “background buzz” — half-watching fare while you do the dishes, clean up your email inbox, etc. This week we survey the ones to watch — half-assed and full-head/whole body.

The Voice (airing Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC) debuted last week and we gotta say, we are loving John Legend as a judge. For season 15 (can you believe it’s been 15 already?), the panel includes Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and tattooed love boy Adam Levine (who would have taken a break from the limelight after the Super Bowl if he was smart). Levine’s competitive ’tude and Shelton’s good ol’ Southern boy “charm” are wearing thin, and we always wonder why the guys don’t take breaks as the female judges do for this one. Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani (as well as Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keyes and Jennifer Hudson, who’ve spent less time in the judge’s seat) all give us a chance to miss them, but the two fellas not so much. In any case, John Legend is a breath of fresh air and we will (probably) watch The Voice longer than we usually do because of him, which means even after the blind audition phase, which lasts only a few weeks.



