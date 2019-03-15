TV Party: Punker Than Thou

As I wrote in this definitive list of the best punk documentaries of all time for Paste magazine a few years ago, the most successful punk rock chronicles convey the mindsets behind the art- the emotion, the power and message that spoke to disenfranchised youth and created a movement. This is best achieved when the talking heads sharing are the people who created the music. The new EPIX series Punk definitely has all the usual suspects as authorities sharing their perspectives. It also showcases the sonic belligerence and brilliance of the music in terms of volume, tempo and lyrics, and it’s a fun ride. But fans of punk culture will not be surprised nor illuminated too much because this ground has been covered, several times.

From punk’s garage rock beginnings with Iggy and MC5 to its modern pop-friendly Warped Tour transition (see Punk’s Not Dead) to the CBGB’s/Ramones era (see End of the Century) to the British anarchist period and the Sex Pistols' spit-soaked reign (see The Filth & The Fury) to the D.C. hardcore scene with pioneers like Bad Brains and Ian McKaye's bands Teen Idles and Minor Threat (see American Hardcore) to the L.A. underground repped by X and The Germs (see Decline of the Western Civilization), the footage here has been seen and (most of) the tempestuous tales have been told.

EXPAND Debbie Harry in Punk. Epix

The four part series airs every Monday (I was able to view it in its entirety via review screeners) and though the timeline presented may be familiar, I will give props for this updated look at the culture featuring the contributions of women, LGBTQ, and people of color in a more prevalent way than in previous surveys of these scenes. Part 1, which aired last week, covered Detroit and the raw power of The Stooges, then moved into the diverse expression of the New York art music scene in the '70s typified by the N.Y. Dolls and the Ramones. It also celebrates the androgyny of the scene repped not only by the Dolls but also Jayne County, who has the best quote in the episode. Speaking about Iggy, the transgender punk pioneer says, "He went against the grain and won!"