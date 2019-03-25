TV Party: Girls, Girls, Girls in Shrill, The Dirt and Queer Eye

Based on writer Lindy West’s best-selling book of the same name, Shrill stars Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant in what’s being called a body-positive comedy. But this one, which debuted March 17, actually has a lot of (necessary) negativity. It’s not a simple feel-good endeavor, all hearts, flowers and doughnuts. It’s an unflinching look at life as the fat girl that not only addresses the elephant in the room but really tries to make the viewer understand how hard it is for “elephants” to simply exist in modern society, well-meaning moms, shitty boyfriends, judgmental skinny bitches and all. Anyone who’s struggled with weight is likely to find this show triggering, but if you can get past the discomfort, Shrill provides an engrossing glimpse at a young woman finding herself in love, work and life. And by the last episode — thanks to a desensitizing confrontation with an online troll — size seems less important than it did in the beginning. Bryant is funny, super cute and very real. The obvious comparison, HBO’s Girls, probably was wittier but it lacked the likability. You never felt like rooting for Lena Dunham and her whiny and entitled pals, but Annie and her friends are a different story; you come to care about them, irrespective of their struggles with weight, and only a couple even struggle at all.

Nearly as prevalent, and more interesting in terms of storyline and dialogue, Annie’s work life provides a look at the environment of an alt-weekly newspaper called The Weekly Thorn (West worked at Seattle’s The Stranger for a while). Interestingly, John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) plays her snooty, fat-shaming editor, a variation of a similar role he played on Girls, mentoring Dunham’s Hannah, who was also a writer. Shrill rings a lot truer in its reflection of what we do, even if Mitchell’s character is way more of an over-the-top asshole (rumor is the character was based on Dan Savage, but West denies it).

Another interesting Girls connection: Bryant was on the HBO dramedy herself, in a role that arguably was just as groundbreaking as this one, playing the boss of Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) and, ultimately, Shosh's ex Ray's new love interest, as Girls ended its run. Her weight was never even mentioned. Which begs the question: Is acceptance best achieved — and this applies to all marginalized groups — by highlighting our differences and the challenges they create or by simply showing different types of people onscreen more often? Either way, Bryant clearly is doing her part to change how we look at size, on this Hulu show and maybe even more so with her work on SNL, which deserves some rewatching in context of what she does on Shrill. She’s a big talent and you’ll want to see more.

