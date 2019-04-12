TV Party: Game of Thrones Tops the TV To-Do List for Most, but Some Don't Play

There are two kinds of people in the modern world: those who watch Game of Thrones and those who don't. For those of us who don't, it's usually not for lack of trying. The fantastical drama takes work, dedication and focus, at least to get through the first season. You either love GOT or you just don't get it, and at this stage in the game it's probably too late to switch teams. Here, a fan and a non-fan share why they will and won't be watching the long-awaited final season's premiere this Sunday.



HBO

Game Over

I'll confess, I've never been able to get through a whole episode, much less Season 1 of GOT, even knowing that if I stuck with it, I'd be rewarded with scenes full of glorious, gory violence, hot sex with bearded burly-men and dragons. In its heyday, HBO on Sundays offered occasions to gather with friends for home viewing — where drinking, eating and talking about zeitgeisty shows like The Sopranos, Sex and the City, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Six Feet Under made for an enhanced viewing experience. Later, True Blood, Girls and Boardwalk Empire came close, if not for watching together then for sharing online afterward, wherein fans could dissect, vent and discuss. But GOT is too complex for that and online discussion of it the day after always seems like a big bloody mess to me, a red wedding if you will, filled with convoluted plot lines and characters connected to other characters in unclear ways.