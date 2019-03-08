TV Party: Binging Luke Perry and Banishing Michael Jackson

TV has felt more like a pity party than a celebratory pastime this week, but sharing it — on social media especially — seems to be bringing us together and inspiring important conversations, even if emotions are mixed. The death of a beloved Gen-X–era TV star and the debut of a shocking documentary about an already departed icon have left a lot of us feeling somber and conflicted, maybe even questioning the way we think about pop culture forever. And while Luke Perry and Michael Jackson had nothing in common other than rabid fan bases, the gut-punch of watching Leaving Neverland on HBO — then digesting what we all learned and deciding how we feel about the revelations and the King of Pop afterward — seemed more amplified and acute when we learned of Perry’s death just afterward, especially since, unlike many celebrities who inspired bona fide mania during the height of their fame, Perry was by all accounts an incredibly sweet, humble and respectful dude. MJ, on the other hand, apparently was a very sick individual.

There have been almost as many think pieces out there about Dylan McKay’s significance as there have been about Jackson’s pedophilia this week, and we’re not sure that’s actually warranted. Beverly Hills, 90210 was a fun show and I watched every week, but it was also super-dorky and the situations were clichéd as hell. One could never tell if the stereotyping of Los Angeles’ rich bitches (Kelly Taylor), douchebag bros (Steve Sanders) and Beverly Hills residents in general was so self-aware that the writers (and actors) were in on the joke, or if everybody involved actually took what they presented to us every week seriously. At some point it didn’t really matter; the teen soap was enjoyable, the actors were good at developing their individual characters and most of the angst was relatable.

But this must be stated: Dylan was sexy and he was cool, but recent accounts since Perry’s passing are revising history a bit. Dylan was no saint. He betrayed his girlfriend, Brenda (Shannen Doherty), with her best friend, and that is the ultimate betrayal, one that many of us can never forgive. As a viewer, I sure didn’t, and even though 90210 was supposedly only on “ironically” in my stoner roommate–packed apartment, I was more invested than I cared to admit. Watching it today with my daughter, I realize how silly that was.