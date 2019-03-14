Tour de Force: Exploring the Best of L.A. Culture & Entertainment in 2019

One of the most incredible things about Los Angeles is the fact that no matter how long you've lived here, there's always something new to discover. Even natives like me can find opportunities to learn about the streets, meets and sites in the city — from the old familiar landmarks we often take for granted, to the backdrops that recall formative experiences we'll never forget, to fresh new locales passed along by friends or via online recommendations, to places we haven't even been to yet but mean to check out.

Los Angeles is seductive and mysterious but it can also be comforting and communal, even as it is continuously evolving. Just when you think you know it all, and maybe even have it figured out, Waze or Google Maps will send you on a new driving route through town, where you might see an amazing old deco building you never noticed or a funky new shop you've been hearing about.

Yes, often in L.A. discovery takes place through a car window. We spend too much time on the road in our cars (and these days, Lyfts or Ubers) for sure, but I think, when you're not in a hurry, our infamous, infuriating traffic actually has a positive: It offers a moment to stop, be present and absorb the city with a new gaze.