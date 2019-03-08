Todd Gray: Everything Is Everywhere

Todd Gray is one of those artists whose career, like his art, has taken many turns and had many phases, parts and twists. He is, of course, like every human, a reflection of the sum of all those parts — and so is his art. From intimate and undocumented performance art to more public engagements, through an education in the conceptual underpinnings of image-making, an early and long-standing gig as a young Michael Jackson’s official photographer, and an ongoing interest in travel study, especially in continental Africa, Todd Gray has acquired a large and utterly unique archive of parts with which to sum.

His fascinating fine-art career has picked up momentum recently, with his inclusion in the Hammer’s Made in L.A. Biennial in 2016 and a breakthrough solo show with Meliksetian Briggs in West Hollywood in 2018, it was announced this week that he will be featured in the next Whitney Biennial, opening in New York City in May. Closer to home, a landmark exhibition is planned for Pomona College Museum of Art opening in September. In the meantime, “Pluralities of Being” is on view at the Palm Springs Art Museum through April 7.

EXPAND Todd Gray, "Pluralities of Being," installation view at Palm Springs Art Museum Lance Gerber

