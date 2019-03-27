Time for Tea: Chick-fil-A Is Still a Fail for Gays

Just how good is Chick-fil-A? I couldn't tell you. I've heard the chicken sandwiches and waffle-cut fries are very tasty, but I've never tried them. Like many, I cannot let my hard-earned money go to groups that are trying to work against my best interests. And make no mistake, the fast-food chain does work against the LGBTQ community. That doesn't stop many of my friends and family — including some also in the LGBTQ community — from partaking of its greasy goodness, but whether they admit it to themselves or not, it's a bad bite for anyone who considers themselves an ally.

The Georgia-based company first made headlines regarding the LGBTQ community in 2012 when its CEO came out against same-sex marriage. Chick-fil-A's PR department has since tried to win back its LGBTQ business, but last week, ThinkProgress uncovered the chain's 2017 tax filings, which show its charitable arm gave $1.65 million to two anti-LGBTQ organizations. The bulk of the donation ($1,653,416) went to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which bans "homosexual acts." And $6,000 went to the Paul Anderson Youth Home, which provides housing for troubled youth, where it teaches them that "homosexuality is wrong" and that same-sex marriage is a "rage against Jesus Christ and his values." Another $150,000 went to the Salvation Army, which has been accused of anti-LGBTQ discrimination over the years.

It seems as if Chick-fil-A isn't keeping its 2013 promise to cut back on anti-LGBTQ giving. In response to this, city council members in San Antonio, Texas, signed an agreement last week that dropped a planned Chick-fil-A at their airport. In the past, other cities such as Toronto as well as some colleges like New Jersey's Rider College have either boycotted or banned the chain for its homophobic ties.