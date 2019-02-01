Time After Time: L.A. Rebellion Video Survey at Art + Practice

Storyteller Sybil Desta in Portrait of My Mother (2016), an experimental short documentary by Sophia Nahli Allison

In association with "Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983," which opens this March at the Broad, Art + Practice presents the group show “Time Is Running Out of Time: Experimental Film and Video from the L.A. Rebellion and Today," on view Feb. 2-Sept. 14 in Leimert Park.

In a perfect confluence of art historical assessments, "Time Is Running Out of Time" examines the innovation and legacy of black video artists active in Los Angeles in the 1960s through '80s, as well as their influence on subsequent generations.