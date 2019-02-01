Time After Time: L.A. Rebellion Video Survey at Art + Practice

In association with "Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983," which opens this March at the Broad, Art + Practice presents the group show “Time Is Running Out of Time: Experimental Film and Video from the L.A. Rebellion and Today," on view Feb. 2-Sept. 14 in Leimert Park.
In a perfect confluence of art historical assessments, "Time Is Running Out of Time" examines the innovation and legacy of black video artists active in Los Angeles in the 1960s through '80s, as well as their influence on subsequent generations.
Showing historical and in some cases more contemporary work from members of the film arts collective known as L.A. Rebellion alongside newer voices in the community and the genre whose work exists in the continuum of legacy and response to the group’s work, "Time Is Running Out of Time" is both a celebration and a seminar.
As much as our contemporary media landscape is obsessed with video stories and engaged with inclusive storytelling, it's good to pause and appreciate the pioneers of the progressive aspects of modernity's experimental and intersectional origins.
Filmmakers and artists in the exhibition include Sophia Nahli Allison, S. Torriano Berry, Chris Bordenave, Ben Caldwell, Renata Cherlise, Jacqueline Frazier, Haile Gerima, Russell Hamilton, Ijoema Iloputaife, Alile Sharon Larkin, Alima Lee, Barbara McCullough, Bernard Nicolas, Philana Payton, Cauleen Smith, Martine Syms, dana washington and Mandy Harris Williams.
Art + Practice, 4339 S. Leimert Blvd., Leimert Park; opening reception Sat., Feb. 2, 2-5 p.m.; free. On view Mon.-Sat., noon-6 p.m., through Sept. 26. (323) 337-6887, artandpractice.org.
