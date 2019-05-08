Theater Pick: Take Your Mama Out to See Hot Flashin'

Menopause and mid-life struggles aren't exactly exciting concepts, but Hot Flashin', the new play written, produced and starring Gina Jourard, aims to make it a memorable theatrical exploration, a "feel better musical comedy," as she calls it.

With 13 original songs by composer Tom Pergola (some titles: "Dump that Chump," "My Feet Hurt" and "Boob Operation") the spectacle sets out to provide laughs, tears, commiseration and fun. Five ladies named "Drama Mama," "Mystery Mama," "Earth Mama," "Sassy Mama" and "Survivor Mama" get a phone call from a Charlie's Angels-like voice on speaker phone informing them that they've been picked to star in a new reality TV show based on the idea that "age is just a number."

Taking place within the producer's rehearsal studio, the characters share their personal plights and talents, ultimately coming together to form a pop music girl group and prove that women really do get better with age. The hormonal homage promises to heat up Mother's Day weekend and beyond, and a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the American Heart Association.