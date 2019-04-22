Theater Pick: Revoluciones'  Nightmare-ish Journey

Presented in Spanish with English supertitles, the Latino Theatre Company's Revolutions/Revoluciones promises a colorful "theatrical fever dream," as it chronicles the story of a mother trying to find her son in a Latin American country overtaken by totalitarianism. The country isn't identified in the production, but for the purposes of the story it's probably not necessary.

Revoluciones

According to its promotional items, this show sets out to present a kaleidoscopic experience as writer Elaine Romero's narrative unfolds. Meshing magical imagery, choreography by Olga Sokolova and emotional performances (cast includes Corina Vela, Hasiff Fadul and Javier Balderas) with social commentary, the production was co-produced by Mexico's Foro Shakespeare, an independent nonprofit working to develop projects for social impact via the performing arts.