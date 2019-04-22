Theater Pick: Revoluciones'  Nightmare-ish Journey

 


Theater Pick: Revoluciones' &nbsp;Nightmare-ish Journey
Magaly Castellanos

Lina Lecaro | April 22, 2019 | 1:19pm

Lina Lecaro | April 22, 2019 | 1:19pm
Presented in Spanish with English supertitles, the Latino Theatre Company's Revolutions/Revoluciones promises a colorful "theatrical fever dream," as it chronicles the story of a mother trying to find her son in a Latin American country overtaken by totalitarianism. The country isn't identified in the production, but for the purposes of the story it's probably not necessary.

According to its promotional items, this show sets out to present a kaleidoscopic experience as writer Elaine Romero's narrative unfolds. Meshing magical imagery, choreography by Olga Sokolova and emotional performances (cast includes Corina Vela, Hasiff Fadul and Javier Balderas) with social commentary, the production was co-produced by Mexico's Foro Shakespeare, an independent nonprofit working to develop projects for social impact via the performing arts.

Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring St., downtown; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m., thru May 18; Sun., April 28-May 19, 4 p.m.; $20-$38. (866) 811-4111, thelatc.org.

