Theater Pick: Personal Trauma & Cathartic Drama in The Pussy Grabber Plays

Trump truth-tellers will share their experiences on stage and/or be in the audience as actors, writers and directors portray their stories.

Despite its provocative name, the focus of The Pussy Grabber Plays is not about graphic accounts of sexual assault by our current president as claimed by nearly two dozen women. Though it definitely doesn’t shy away from inappropriate or abusive acts Donald Trump is accused of, the show (which debuted in New York) is more about how the women who have come forward made the decision to do so and what they’ve experienced since, post #Metoo.

Each piece has a different woman-identifying director including Cindy Caponera (producer on Shameless, I'm Dying up Here), Lili Bernard (film director & Cosby survivor), Melissa Coleman-Reed (Director, Men On Boats at The New VIllage Arts), Reena Dutt, Kat Vondy and Virginia Watson. Tasha Dixon (actress and former Miss Arizona who has spoken out about Trump’s beauty pageant harassment) will play herself in a piece along with other actors including Victoria Valentino (a Cosby survivor), Lora Lee Gayer, Annie Chang, Liz Torres, Melanie Field, and Jennifer Leigh Warren.

Though these women have suffered personal and professional conflicts for speaking out, the collection of stories here suggests that catharsis if not complete closure is key for all involved, and these plays provide a powerful platform for support and truth. All proceeds go to We the Women Collective (a performing arts collective empowering) and in the arts and the National Women’s Law Center Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.