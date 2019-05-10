 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Trump truth-tellers will share their experiences on stage and/or be in the audience as actors, writers and directors portray their stories.
Trump truth-tellers will share their experiences on stage and/or be in the audience as actors, writers and directors portray their stories.
Courtesy The Pussy Grabber Plays

Theater Pick: Personal Trauma & Cathartic Drama in The Pussy Grabber Plays

Lina Lecaro | May 10, 2019 | 12:51pm
AA

Despite its provocative name, the focus of The Pussy Grabber Plays is not about graphic accounts of sexual assault by our current president as claimed by nearly two dozen women. Though it definitely doesn’t shy away from inappropriate or abusive acts Donald Trump is accused of, the show (which debuted in New York) is more about how the women who have come forward made the decision to do so and what they’ve experienced since, post #Metoo.

Each piece has a different woman-identifying director including Cindy Caponera (producer on Shameless, I'm Dying up Here), Lili Bernard (film director & Cosby survivor), Melissa Coleman-Reed (Director, Men On Boats at The New VIllage Arts), Reena Dutt, Kat Vondy and Virginia Watson. Tasha Dixon (actress and former Miss Arizona who has spoken out about Trump’s beauty pageant harassment) will play herself in a piece along with other actors including Victoria Valentino (a Cosby survivor), Lora Lee Gayer, Annie Chang, Liz Torres, Melanie Field, and Jennifer Leigh Warren.

Though these women have suffered personal and professional conflicts for speaking out, the collection of stories here suggests that catharsis if not complete closure is key for all involved, and these plays provide a powerful platform for support and truth. All proceeds go to We the Women Collective (a performing arts collective empowering) and in the arts and the National Women’s Law Center Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

Continue Reading

Thymele Arts, 5481 Santa Monica Blvd. Hollywood. Suggested Donation $20 (no one will be turned away for lack of funds). Tickets and info https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-pussy-grabber-plays-pop-up-hollywood-tickets-608422

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >