Theater Pick: Falsettos Deft with Family Dynamics

It may have come out during the very different early '90s, but the themes and family dynamics in Falsettos still resonate today, especially for the LGBTQ community. With a book written by Tony Award-winner William Finn and Tony/Pulitzer Prize-winner James Lapine (the man who wrote Sunday In the Park With George and Into the Woods), Falsettos is the story of Marvin, a man who leaves his wife for another man, and the repercussions that has on their son. Tackling subjects like coming out, coming to terms with your sexuality and the AIDS epidemic, the 1992 musical was truly ahead of its time.

The revival, which is playing at the Ahmanson Theatre through May 19th, includes standout acting and singing performances by Broadway legend Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Rent) who plays Trina, Nick Blaemire (Godspell) as Mendel and Bryonha Marie Parham (Book of Mormon) as Dr. Charlotte, one half of the lesbian couple who live next door to Marvin. Falsettos may be a bit long and it certainly has some slower scenes, but the musical is an important one to revive not only because it's still relevant today, but because it takes the audience on an emotional journey, making us laugh and cry in its very real reflection of a truly modern family. Catch it while you still can this week.

The Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown; Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m., Sat., 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. and Sun., 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m., through May 19. centertheatregroup.org.