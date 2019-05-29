 


Theater Pick: Dear Jerry Seinfeld: A Musical Staged ReadingEXPAND
Theater Pick: Dear Jerry Seinfeld: A Musical Staged Reading

Siran Babayan | May 29, 2019 | 9:00am
Combine a show about nothing and a musical about teen depression and suicide, and you get UCB's satirical Dear Jerry Seinfeld: A Musical Staged Reading. Obviously drawing inspiration from both TV and Broadway, creators Greg Smith and Alex Lewis incorporate characters from Dear Evan Hansen, the stage hit which won six Tonys in 2017, and characters from one of the greatest sitcoms ever, namely Jerry, George, Kramer and Elaine, and the ridiculous situations they constantly found themselves in.

As the name suggests, this isn't just a reading, but a mini concert. With help from a live band and music by Michael Teoli, cast members Lewis, Laurent Holt, Heather Woodward, Matthew Patrick Davis, Brock Baker, Ari Stidham, Dahlya Glick and Joe Fria sing original songs to the tune of '90s alt-rock, as well as integrate trademark Seinfeld-isms or phrases, whether it's close talkers or "What's the deal with..."

UCB Inner Sanctum, 5419 W. Sunset Blvd., East Hollywood; Fri., May 31, 8:30 p.m.; free. (323) 908-8702, ucbtheatre.com.

Theater Pick: Dear Jerry Seinfeld: A Musical Staged Reading
