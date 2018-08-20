The Swimming Pool in Photography Conveys the Symbolic and the Concrete

From the imposing specter of England's public bathhouses to the pristine aqua gems embedded in the Hollywood Hills and so many chlorine dreams in between, The Swimming Pool in Photography, a new art book from Berlin-based Hatje Cantz, illuminates an essential iconography, its disparate histories and prismatic charms. More than 200 images (mostly of Europe and the United States) are paired with insightful text from U.K.-based critic Francis Hodgson, surveying a rich stylistic range from the late 19th century until the present. Therein, focus pulls toward early histories, as well as the modernism that transformed U.S. topography and continues to feed our fantasies of leisure, luxury and lifestyle.

In a sense it's always the same — an approximation of idyllic sea, nature extrapolated and chemically perfected — but the subject varies wildly in coded meanings and aesthetic gestures; a watery lens through which to view class, gender, culture, fashion, art, nationalism, economics and ecology. It is the people, objects and architecture in and around the water that you will respond to.

Washington, D.C., Mount Vernon Seminary girls in swimming pool Frances Benjamin Johnston/©Library of Congress/The Swimming Pool in Photography

As Hodgson notes, pools are both building and machine, and swimming has ready symbolism — of physical cleansing and spiritual purification — but "[i]t is the social history of pools that is extraordinary, as though the water really did permit every kind of transformation."