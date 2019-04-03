The Sea and Fire: Art in the Coachella Valley by Cristopher Cichocki and Jeff Frost

The second edition of the Desert X biennial continues, ambitious and a little battered by the elements, through April 21. While there’s no denying that project’s success in turning the world’s attention to the landscape of the Coachella Valley region, it’s important to remember that the area has its own unique art world all year long.

Frequently, artists who live, work and exhibit in the desert cities experiment with ways to express the complexities of man’s relationship to the landscape. Currently, two such artists are showing important works that explore the environmental and biological consequences of our actions, across genres of film, sculpture, installation, sound and performance.



EXPAND Cristopher Cichocki, Desert Sea Courtesy of the artist

Related Stories Desert X: Get Out There