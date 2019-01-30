 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
4
Natural History Museum Gem and Mineral HallEXPAND
Natural History Museum Gem and Mineral Hall
Shana Nys Dambrot

The Science of Bling at Natural History Museum’s Gem and Mineral Hall

Shana Nys Dambrot | January 30, 2019 | 12:00pm
AA

Sure, everyone loves the dinosaurs and the dioramas, but beyond the paleonotological and zoological wonders, the L.A. County Natural History Museum is also a haven for gemology enthusiasts, and really for anyone who loves a crazy-looking rock.

The Gem and Mineral Hall is a pair of wide, dimly lit galleries lined with impressive glass cases and lightboxes, with an ocean of spotlighted vitrines filling the floor. This hushed, almost chapel-like space is home to a permanent display of some 2,000 specimens of precious, semi-precious and just plain surreal gemstones, minerals and meteorites — a small fraction of the 150,000-plus items in NHM’s world-class collection.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
Natural History Museum Gem and Mineral HallEXPAND
Natural History Museum Gem and Mineral Hall
Shana Nys Dambrot
Natural History Museum Gem and Mineral HallEXPAND
Natural History Museum Gem and Mineral Hall
Shana Nys Dambrot

Treasures abound, from a (touchable!) piece of jadeite weighing hundreds of pounds to the largest gold nugget found in California; shiny, coppery space rocks with skins like circuit boards; crystalline formations that defy expectations for gravity and color; majestic geodes; and flamboyant surprises.

Natural History Museum Gem and Mineral HallEXPAND
Natural History Museum Gem and Mineral Hall
Shana Nys Dambrot

Beyond the fractal, chromatic delights of the core collection, there’s a further gallery space with rotating exhibition programming. On view through May 12, “Art of the Jewel: The Crevoshay Collection” features more than 50 pieces of bespoke, avant-garde jewelry by legendary designer Paula Crevoshay.

Lady Slipper, Paula Crevoshay, 2014. A brooch made up of a 21.46 ct natural abalone pearl, opal, sapphire, peridot, and tourmaline.
Lady Slipper, Paula Crevoshay, 2014. A brooch made up of a 21.46 ct natural abalone pearl, opal, sapphire, peridot, and tourmaline.
Courtesy of Crevoshay Studio

Aside from the dazzling craftsmanship, luxurious whimsy and material creativity of these wearable masterpieces, seeing the jewels in the context of the raw gems and minerals from their terrestrial origins is not only curious but rather poetic.

Natural History Museum, 900 W. Exposition Blvd.; nhm.org; open daily, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; $13-$15 (includes entire museum); free to L.A. County residents Monday through Friday, 3-5 p.m.; free for everyone every first Tuesday; and free on Sunday, Feb. 3, as part of Museums Free for All Weekend.

Poppy, Paula Crevoshay, 2012. Opal, moonstone, black diamond, diamond, gold
Poppy, Paula Crevoshay, 2012. Opal, moonstone, black diamond, diamond, gold
Courtesy of Crevoshay Studio

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: