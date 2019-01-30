The Science of Bling at Natural History Museum’s Gem and Mineral Hall

Sure, everyone loves the dinosaurs and the dioramas, but beyond the paleonotological and zoological wonders, the L.A. County Natural History Museum is also a haven for gemology enthusiasts, and really for anyone who loves a crazy-looking rock.

The Gem and Mineral Hall is a pair of wide, dimly lit galleries lined with impressive glass cases and lightboxes, with an ocean of spotlighted vitrines filling the floor. This hushed, almost chapel-like space is home to a permanent display of some 2,000 specimens of precious, semi-precious and just plain surreal gemstones, minerals and meteorites — a small fraction of the 150,000-plus items in NHM’s world-class collection.

