The Purge Brings its Brutal Lawlessness to the Small Screen

Four years and four movies later, The Purge series has made its way to the small screen. With so much content already created around this universe where all crime is legal one day out of the year, it begs the question: How much more story in this violent realm is left to tell? Can this high-concept thriller really keep up the stamina to make it through another 10 hours of story without growing stale, or are we to expect a rehashing of everything we have already seen of the box office hit, albeit spread out into weekly episodes? Perhaps it is too soon to tell, but the first episode gave at least a hint of what we might expect from the USA Network’s new show, and it's just in time for Halloween's horror onslaught in the coming weeks, too.

Episode 1 ("What Is America?") takes us through the final few hours before the beginning of another year’s purge, and into its first few lawless moments. Where this purge falls in the timeline of the films is somewhat unclear, but regardless, the plot appears to be completely independent of its predecessors. The episode introduces us to a rather extensive number of characters, all seemingly separated from one another as they make their final preparations for the year’s most dangerous day; we will presumably be following them through the remainder of the season.

Although the episode feels rather bogged down by the amount of information it is trying to pack in, this small-screen installment is already providing a much greater show of diversity in its cast than the brand’s films. As Miguel, a U.S. Marine who returns home in search of his sister after she sends him a rather cryptic letter, Gabriel Chavarria sets himself up nicely as the series’ presumed lead, and his performance manages to shine even through the episode’s rather clunky expositional dialogue. Other potential standouts include Amanda Warren as Jane, a businesswoman with a secret vendetta; Colin Woodell and Hannah Emily Anderson as Rick and Jenna, a couple in way over their heads with a somewhat oversexualized backstory; and William Baldwin, who portrays Jane’s aggressively profit-driven boss, Don, in a somewhat surprising but brief appearance.