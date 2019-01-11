The Museum of Drunk History Is Loaded With Learning and Laughs

The Comedy Central series Drunk History knows how to make history fun — and a new exhibit at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills proves they can do it even when the only alcohol involved is in teeny-tiny bottles. In advance of the show’s sixth season (which premieres Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 10 p.m.), a team of artists created detailed dioramas depicting the locations featured in upcoming episodes. The miniature scenes are on view at the pop-up Museum of Drunk History at the Paley until Jan. 20.

Drunk History has been serving up unconventional retellings and re-enactments of historical events on Comedy Central since 2013. In each episode, a comedian joins host Derek Waters and attempts to recount a historical event while drinking heavily. As the story is told, a team of costumed actors bring the drunken retelling to life. The results are entertaining and occasionally educational.

