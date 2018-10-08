The Falcon 9 Wasn’t This Weekend’s Only Interstellar Launch

Before life in L.A. collectively paused to Instagram the latest SpaceX rocket launch Sunday evening, late on Friday night at the Vortex downtown, a different kind of light show and sound barrier was being blown.

Music & Arts ReSound (M.A.R.S.) is a post-digital audio/visual festival combining avant-garde and experimental music with innovative creative applications of 3-D video mapping, projection and performance art. A full weekend of boundary-blurring, futuristic applied technology and transfixing spectacle began with an international program in which THISPLAY devised optically operatic measures to augment and enhance Ensemble Garage’s live performance of compositions by Genoel Lilenstern, Katharina Rosenberger, Ying Wang and Wen Liu.

EXPAND Courtesy M.A.R.S. / Jordan Kirschner

As people gathered, the feeling was kicked off by a low-key, almost heartbeat of a performance by Amy Kaps, who recited the Fibonacci sequence out to triple digits while laying a spiral of pink thread throughout the space and audience. “String Theory” represented the analog, historical and ritualistic nature of conceptual mathematics that inspired the festival organizers.