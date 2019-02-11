The Edwardian Ball Brought Farcical Fantasy Back to the Fonda Theatre

The Edwardian Ball celebrated the 10th anniversary of its performances in Los Angeles over the weekend with a return to its old haunt, the Fonda Theatre. On Saturday, Feb. 9, founding organizers Vau de Vire Society and Rosin Coven once again brought their epic, immersive showcase of cosplay, theatrics, live music, fashion and absinthe down from their home base in San Francisco, where they host an even bigger show in January spanning two days.

Also a musical act, Rosin Coven performed a set of their trademark “Pagan Lounge Music” as well as their original scores for the Vau de Vire Society’s presentation of their original stage adaptations of Edward Gorey’s stories. This year, the chosen story was "The Epiplectic Bicycle." Among the various performing acts featured throughout the evening were a number of local musical acts, including Marquis and the Rhythm Howlers, Atom Smith & His Bass Age Big Band, Grand Artique, Dr. Solar, Vaude and the Villainz, Danniellow and DJ Baz.



