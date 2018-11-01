The Book of Viggo

Before there was the current pre-release Oscar buzz for Green Book, before there was that scene in Eastern Promises or that Oscar nomination for Captain Fantastic, before there was the epic cult franchise The Lord of the Rings or his imminent star turn and writer-director debut in Falling, Viggo Mortensen was a passionate young poet, a prolific painter and a naturally gifted photographer.

Before he was ever cast as Aragorn, he was already a publisher as well, having founded Perceval Press to support L.A.'s art community with unique art books, poetry and audio projects. He still does all of that, putting out his own and others' titles and making new art in every spare moment, of which there aren't quite as many as there used to be.

And even earlier, like way, way back before any of it, Mortensen was a fixture at Venice literary arts hub Beyond Baroque, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and honors him along with poet Will Alexander at its benefit gala and art auction on Saturday, Nov. 10.



"I first heard about Beyond Baroque in the mid-1980s from Exene, and from John Doe and Dave Alvin," Mortensen recalls. That would be Exene Cervenka of the band X, a visual artist herself and Mortensen's ex-wife, and her X bandmates. Their son, Henry, now 30, is very involved in the arts and in the book company. "It was when I moved from New York to Los Angeles," Mortensen says. "Once installed in Venice, I started going to the Wednesday Night Poetry Workshop, which has been running nonstop since the founding of Beyond Baroque in 1968. At the time I started attending the workshop, Bob Flanagan was often the moderator. He was an important writer, performer, and a great teacher.

Viggo Mortensen, Self-portrait, Culver City, 2014 Courtesy of the artist and Perceval Press

"If anyone wants to try their hand at performing their poetry in public," Mortensen adds, "or simply wants some useful feedback as a writer, no matter what level they are at, I strongly recommend they head to 681 Venice Blvd. on any Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

"I met and listened to all kinds of fine poets, musicians and performers there," he recounts. "The members of the legendary Lost Tribe and the Karma Bums, and poets S.A. Griffin, Doug Knott, Michael Bruner, Mike Mollett, Scott Wannberg, and sometimes Bobbo Staron and Ellyn Maybe. They stand out in my memory. FrancEyE (that's how she spelled her name), aka Frances Dean Smith, was someone I also admired a great deal from my time in the Wednesday Night workshop," Viggo adds. "She was a very good poet and a true original Venice person. She was also one of the kindest, most aware people I have met anywhere."

Beyond Baroque also is home to an amazing collection of chapbooks and small-press publications. "The place is a treasure trove of poetry from the last half-century," Viggo says. "Many nationally renowned poets have read there over the years, including Amy Gerstler, Allen Ginsberg, John Ashbery, Amiri Baraka, Wanda Coleman, Raymond Carver, Dennis Cooper and too many others to mention. Of all these fiercely original voices, the one I was probably most impressed by was Scott Wannberg, who was astonishingly prolific, consistently brilliant, and had the best sociocultural antennae I've ever witnessed."

Perceval Press has published three books of Wannberg's poetry. "Exene has often mined similar terrain as Scott did with her singular brand of wordplay, achieving equally thought-provoking results," Viggo offers. "These are just some of the poets whose work I have been inspired by at Beyond Baroque."

Without doubt, stories from those heady mid-1980s Venice times could fill a library, an iPod and a gallery many times over, but the 50th anniversary seems an especially apt time to look back, and Viggo is kind enough to walk us a little way down a literary-minded Memory Lane. "There were many great readings on the weekends at Beyond Baroque, and some of us from the workshop read in small venues all over town — from Venice to the Valley and beyond," he says.

"Musicians and poets mixed freely and performed together at these events. I even remember one short-lived, satellite workshop in the late '80s that included John Doe, Michael Blake, Exene and myself, which we called the 'Desk Squad' — a play on words in opposition to the infamous Reagan Administration-supported death squads in Central America at that time."

Viggo Mortensen, El Mas 8, 2018 Courtesy of the artist and Perceval Press

Mortensen recalls a two-year period in the early 1990s during which he regularly recorded every Friday and Saturday night poetry reading at Beyond Baroque with a DAT recorder. "A lot of good poets are on those tapes," he says, "which I believe are still there somewhere in storage, in some boxes. Maybe they should be downloaded into some more reliable, modern archival format..." [Editor's note: Yes, please do that.]

Mortensen isn't the only one who maintains ties to the Beyond Baroque scene. Painter Lucas Reiner has been on its advisory board since the late '90s, along with other board and council figures like Chris Kraus, Diane Silver, Simone Forti and Bob Branaman; and Reiner too cites his early experiences there as formative. "My favorite thing about Beyond Baroque," Reiner tells us, "has been the exposure over the years there to poets, film screenings, musical events that were unique because of the entirely personal way that content is presented there. I remember Tosh Berman screening Joseph Cornell's films and Bresson's Au Hasard Balthazar. Mind-blowing to see for the first time! Richard Hell reading poems to a room of 12 people, incredibly memorable. A lively symposium about the Black Panthers before Boyz N the Hood was released. Malokio playing incredible noise music at a memorial for Laurence Weinberg. There were so many events that I witnessed at Beyond Baroque that were always connected to a person or people and their process, not just product."

EXPAND Viggo Mortensen, Sierra 4, 2018 Courtesy of the artist and Perceval Press