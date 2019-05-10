 


    Herban Planet
The Art Department: Dandelions
The Art Department: Dandelions
Michèle M. Waite, Courtesy The Art Department

The Art Department’s Weekend Wish-Making Factory in Bell Gardens

Shana Nys Dambrot | May 10, 2019 | 5:41pm
AA

You loved the tea house in the park, you loved the waterfall of rose petals in a downtown alleyway, you loved the bioluminescent hilltop night pool — now, except for maybe allergy sufferers — get ready to love the industrial dandelion-based wish-granting factory open for this weekend only in Bell Gardens.

Still allegedly anonymous but at least now with a name, The Art Department has been tracking dandelion bloom patterns and the fanciful dreams of city souls, harvesting such magic dander; and this weekend, they plant the seeds. Literally. A working industrial site south of downtown hosts two days of indoor parkland and voluminous dandelion fluff-blowing, with the goal of maximizing the impact of collective wish-making.

The Art Department: Dandelions
The Art Department: Dandelions
Michèle M. Waite, Courtesy The Art Department

The Art Department’s special gift is for infusing eccentric urban spaces with fantastical, evocative elements of nature and poetry, combining the aesthetic impact with direct-engagement performance art that hits the cognitive reset button. Their works often challenge the visitor to find and access unexpected locations, whether by distance or darkness, which only increases the immersive surrealism of the experience. In this case, the biggest challenge is figuring out what to wish for.

The Art Department: Dandelions
The Art Department: Dandelions
Michèle M. Waite, Courtesy The Art Department

Dandelions” public hours: Saturday, May 11, 9am-6:30pm & Sunday, May 12, 1-6:30pm. Admission is free, donations are accepted, and walk-ins are as welcome as possible, depending on capacity. Note: Wardrobe requires closed-toe shoes aka sneakers; long pants; long sleeves. 14+ only.

The Art Department

The Art Department: Dandelions
The Art Department: Dandelions
Michèle M. Waite, Courtesy The Art Department
The Art Department: Dandelions
The Art Department: Dandelions
Michèle M. Waite, Courtesy The Art Department

