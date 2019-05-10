The Art Department’s Weekend Wish-Making Factory in Bell Gardens

You loved the tea house in the park, you loved the waterfall of rose petals in a downtown alleyway, you loved the bioluminescent hilltop night pool — now, except for maybe allergy sufferers — get ready to love the industrial dandelion-based wish-granting factory open for this weekend only in Bell Gardens.

Still allegedly anonymous but at least now with a name, The Art Department has been tracking dandelion bloom patterns and the fanciful dreams of city souls, harvesting such magic dander; and this weekend, they plant the seeds. Literally. A working industrial site south of downtown hosts two days of indoor parkland and voluminous dandelion fluff-blowing, with the goal of maximizing the impact of collective wish-making.

EXPAND The Art Department: Dandelions Michèle M. Waite, Courtesy The Art Department