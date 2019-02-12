 


Edie Fake, Nowhere Fast (2017), gouache, ink and acrylic on panel
Edie Fake, Nowhere Fast (2017), gouache, ink and acrylic on panel
Courtesy Western Exhibitions

The ALAC Fair Gets a Jump on Frieze Week Wednesday Night

Shana Nys Dambrot | February 12, 2019 | 6:00am
Art Los Angeles Contemporary (ALAC to its friends) first came into being a decade ago, in response to the need for a fair spotlighting the significant contributions of L.A. to the international art world, fostering a unique mix of emerging and established voices. This year, the fair's date was moved up to coincide with Frieze Week but organizers have helpfully planned their opening-night party for Wednesday, so as not to put too much pressure on your art fair evenings’ itinerary.

Eric Wesley in his office, which will be recreated at the Art Los Angeles Contemporary fair.
Eric Wesley in his office, which will be recreated at the Art Los Angeles Contemporary fair.
Brica Wilcox

Galleries from Hong Kong, New York City, Paris, Cologne, Chicago, Denver, London, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Winnipeg, Maspeth, Warsaw, Brussels, Auckland, Buenos Aires, Oslo, Portland, Mexico City, San Francisco and, of course, Los Angeles are participating. Local galleries greeting the world include savvy favorites such as 1301PE, AA|LA, AS-IS.LA, AWHRHWAR, Peter Blake, Luis De Jesus, Richard Heller, Klowden Mann, the Lapis Press, Gallery Luisotti, M+B, Philip Martin, Meliksetian Briggs, Mixografia, Shulamit Nazarian, Ochi Projects, Over the Influence, Peres Projects (Berlin-based, formerly of L.A.), Praz-Delavallade, Reserve Ames and Roberts Projects.

Mark Mulroney, Is This You Looking at Me or Me Looking at You? (2018), acrylic on paper
Mark Mulroney, Is This You Looking at Me or Me Looking at You? (2018), acrylic on paper
Courtesy Mrs.

As ALAC director Tim Fleming tells the L.A. Weekly, "As we head into our 10th year, I recognize the impact we have made locally and internationally as we've grown with and informed our city as a center for art and culture. To walk into a collector's home and see a work from a past edition of our fair is such a pleasure, because it solidifies how we've achieved our mission of supporting galleries and informing new and existing collections.”

Tom Wesselmann, Sunset Nude With Yellow Tulips (2004-06), print on handmade paper. Edition of 75
Tom Wesselmann, Sunset Nude With Yellow Tulips (2004-06), print on handmade paper. Edition of 75
Courtesy Mixografia

Fleming adds, “Our 10th anniversary is a chance for us to further our commitment to be content-rich, trusted, inventive, international and of the moment in L.A.” And for that big anniversary edition, ALAC will be housed within a new architectural design by Jerry Garcia, principal architect at Seattle-based firm Olson Kundig.

Claudia Rech, Berlin-based art historian, curator and former gallerist of Gillmeier Rech, will curate a Salon section called The Academy. Frances Horn, Brussels-based curator and initiator of the art book fair PA/PER VIEW at WIELS, has been tapped to lead the fair’s publishing section, Movable Types.

Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Ave., Santa Monica; opening-night party, Wed., Feb. 13, 6-9 p.m.; $75; show hours Thu.-Fri., Feb. 14-15, & Sun., Feb. 17, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 16, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $25. artlosangelesfair.com.

Erin Jane Nelson, Frenier (2017), resin, pine cone, glass and pigment print on glazed earthenware
Erin Jane Nelson, Frenier (2017), resin, pine cone, glass and pigment print on glazed earthenware
Courtesy Document

